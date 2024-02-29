Next Article

Market capitalization of Bitcoin has crossed $1.2 trillion

Bitcoin surpasses $60,000 mark for first time since November 2021

11:29 am Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 8.43% in the past 24 hours to trade at $62,108.23. It is up by 20.69% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 5.24% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,433.99. It has increased 17.22% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.21 trillion and $412.57 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $414.25, a 4.09% increase from yesterday and 10.24% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 1.66% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.29% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 5.60%) and $0.11 (up 32.87%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 18.16% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $122.63 (up 12.68%), $8.52 (up 2.84%), $0.000011 (up 22.17%), and $1.03 (down 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 18.16% while Polka Dot has gained 15.17%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 39.78% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 9.25%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bonk, JasmyCoin, Dogecoin, Aptos, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 54.16%), $0.022 (up 36.86%), $0.11 (up 33.11%), $12.39 (up 23.50%), and $0.000011 (up 20.94%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Dymension, Bitget Token, Pyth Network, Theta Network, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $6.01 (down 5.40%), $0.99 (down 4.75%), $0.66 (down 4.49%), $1.89 (down 4.24%), and $1.90 (down 4.09%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $41.33 (up 4.71%), $19.75 (up 3.92%), $10.87 (down 1.94%), $12.99 (up 0.19%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are some of the most popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13 (up 0.27%), $3.33 (down 0.33%), $3.03 (up 0.48%), $7.88 (up 6.06%), and $1.89 (down 4.11%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 6.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $175.93 billion, which marks a 57.16% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.62 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion three months ago.