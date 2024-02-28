Next Article

Bitcoin has gained over 10% since the last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:51 am Feb 28, 202411:51 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.52% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $57,207.31. It is 10.25% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.54% from yesterday and is trading at $3,264.70. From the previous week, it is up by 9.08%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.12 trillion and $392.61 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $398.29, which is 0.10% more than yesterday and 12.15% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 4.38% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.54% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.20%) and $0.099 (up 5.47%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 2.38% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $108.82 (down 1.24%), $8.28 (up 1.93%), $0.000011 (up 5.76%), and $1.03 (down 1.76%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.38% while Polka Dot has risen by 9.86%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 12.58% of its value whereas Polygon is 3.89% up.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Arweave, Pepe, Gala, Injective, and Decentraland. They are trading at $25.11 (up 56.21%), $0.0000022 (up 30.67%), $0.033 (up 20.48%), $40.23 (up 11.21%), and $0.55 (up 7.65%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.13%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Theta Network, Mantle, Pyth Network, Worldcoin, and Helium. They are trading at $1.97 (down 7.96%), $0.88 (down 7.39%), $0.66 (down 7.27%), $7.42 (down 7.07%), and $8.78 (down 6.82%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $39.24 (down 0.85%), $18.91 (down 1.23%), $11.11 (up 5.91%), $13.04 (down 0.36%), and $0.99 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $13.06 (up 1.01%), $3.31 (up 0%), $2.96 (up 0.96%), $7.13 (down 4.63%), and $1.95 (down 2.15%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.15 trillion, a 3.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.94 billion, which marks a 30.48% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.62 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.41 trillion.