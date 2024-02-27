Bitcoin's market cap stands at nearly $1.1 trillion

Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark for first time in two years

By Akash Pandey 10:56 am Feb 27, 202410:56 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 8.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $55,708.64. That's 7.56% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.45% from yesterday to trade at $3,210.46. That's up 9.79% from previous week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.09 trillion and $386.7 billion, respectively.

Next Article

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $398.74, a 3.25% increase from yesterday and 12.39% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 3.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.26% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 6.62%) and $0.099 (up 5.33%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 0.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $109.42 (up 6.09%), $8.05 (up 2.78%), $0.000011 (up 5.67%), and $1.05 (up 5.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.88%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.14%. Shiba Inu is up 3.75% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.11%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Pepe, Theta Network, Pyth Network, Stacks, and Bonk. They are trading at $0.0000022 (up 52.22%), $2.10 (up 43.62%), $0.77 (up 34.02%), $3.10 (up 23.33%), and $0.000011 (up 18.89%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $396.6632 (up 4.39%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Worldcoin, SingularityNET, Uniswap, dYdX (ethDYDX), and Ronin. They are trading at $7.93 (down 12.36%), $0.77 (down 6.14%), $10.59 (down 3.46%), $3.33 (down 2.98%), and $3.01 (down 2.78%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $39.43 (up 6.86%), $19.16 (up 2.87%), $10.68 (down 3.74%), $13.12 (up 6%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are among the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.85 (up 2.64%), $3.29 (up 1.92%), $2.96 (up 14.98%), $7.48 (up 3.34%), and $1.82 (up 27.57%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 4.21% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.79 billion, which marks a 62.63% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.61 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.43 trillion.