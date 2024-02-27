Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark for first time in two years
Bitcoin has surged 8.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $55,708.64. That's 7.56% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.45% from yesterday to trade at $3,210.46. That's up 9.79% from previous week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.09 trillion and $386.7 billion, respectively.
Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies
BNB is trading at $398.74, a 3.25% increase from yesterday and 12.39% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 3.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.26% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 6.62%) and $0.099 (up 5.33%), respectively.
Solana has fallen 0.88% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $109.42 (up 6.09%), $8.05 (up 2.78%), $0.000011 (up 5.67%), and $1.05 (up 5.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.88%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.14%. Shiba Inu is up 3.75% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.11%.
Today's top 5 gainers
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Pepe, Theta Network, Pyth Network, Stacks, and Bonk. They are trading at $0.0000022 (up 52.22%), $2.10 (up 43.62%), $0.77 (up 34.02%), $3.10 (up 23.33%), and $0.000011 (up 18.89%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $396.6632 (up 4.39%), respectively.
Top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Worldcoin, SingularityNET, Uniswap, dYdX (ethDYDX), and Ronin. They are trading at $7.93 (down 12.36%), $0.77 (down 6.14%), $10.59 (down 3.46%), $3.33 (down 2.98%), and $3.01 (down 2.78%), respectively.
These are the leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $39.43 (up 6.86%), $19.16 (up 2.87%), $10.68 (down 3.74%), $13.12 (up 6%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are among the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.85 (up 2.64%), $3.29 (up 1.92%), $2.96 (up 14.98%), $7.48 (up 3.34%), and $1.82 (up 27.57%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 4.21% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.79 billion, which marks a 62.63% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.61 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.43 trillion.