Trump, Harris to lead 2024 US presidential election

Harris vs Trump: Historic firsts of 2024 US presidential election

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:34 pm Nov 06, 202412:34 pm

What's the story The 2024 United States presidential election is turning out to be historic, with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris as the main contenders. According to the Associated Press's projections, Trump has won 214 electoral votes from 23 states, including major victories in Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, Harris has won 179 electoral votes from 12 states.

Historic possibilities

Potential historic outcomes for Harris and Trump

This election could also lead to a few historic firsts, depending on who wins. If Harris wins, she would be the first female president of the US and the first president of South Asian descent. Her win would also make her husband Doug Emhoff the "First Gentleman" in US history. She would also be only the second president from California after Richard Nixon.

Trump's milestones

Trump's potential victory could also make history

If Trump wins, he would be the second president in US history to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland. At 78, he would also be the oldest person elected to the presidency. Additionally, he'd be the first convicted felon to hold office while under legal indictment for falsifying business documents. This election could also make him the only president impeached twice and re-elected.

Election drama

Unprecedented events mark 2024 US presidential election

The 2024 US presidential election has already been dramatic. President Joe Biden had surprisingly suspended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris. There have also been assassination attempts on Trump in this campaign season. The election could also end up in a tie with both candidates getting 269 electoral votes each, resulting in a contingent election in Congress for the first time since 1800.

Voting outcomes

Popular vote versus Electoral College victory

Another possible outcome of this election is that either candidate could win the popular vote but lose in the Electoral College. This has happened before, most famously when Hillary Clinton won more votes than Trump nationwide in 2016 but lost key states required for an Electoral College win. As Americans await final results, this election is sure to leave a lasting impact on US political history, whoever wins.