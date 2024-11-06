US elections: Harris cancels speech as Trump nears victory
As former President Donald Trump took the lead in the United States Presidential race, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has canceled her election night speech. Cedric Richmond, co-chair of Harris's campaign, announced that the Vice President would address supporters on Wednesday instead. The decision comes after Trump scored significant wins in key battleground states such as North Carolina and Georgia.
Trump's victories in battleground states narrow Harris's path
Trump's wins in North Carolina and Georgia have significantly narrowed Harris's path to victory. The GOP has also strengthened its position by taking control of the Senate with two seat flips from the Democrats. As results continue to favor Trump, no word has come from Harris's campaign headquarters. However, Richmond assured supporters that "every vote is counted" and confirmed that Harris would speak on Wednesday.
Electoral vote count favors Trump, markets react positively
Thus far, Trump has won traditionally Republican states such as Florida and Texas, securing 243 electoral votes. Meanwhile, Harris has won Democratic-leaning states such as Virginia and California, bringing her total to 194 electoral votes. The US dollar surged and Bitcoin hit record highs on the prospect of Trump's victory. Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, said the mood in Florida was "positive."
Harris's campaign focuses on Midwest, Pennsylvania pivotal
Harris's campaign is now focusing on a narrow path through the Midwest, with Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin viewed as critical for her prospects. Pennsylvania continues to be a battleground state with 90% of votes counted and Trump currently leading. As the night unfolds, both campaigns are closely watching results from this key battleground state.