Summarize Simplifying... In short JPMorgan CEO, known for his political reticence, is reportedly backing Kamala Harris's presidential bid privately, despite earlier praising some of Trump's policies.

His public silence is due to concerns about potential backlash and discomfort with contentious issues.

However, he emphasizes his patriotism, stating his country is more important than his company. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dimon could be open to a Treasury Secretary position

JPMorgan CEO privately supports Harris's US presidential bid: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:13 pm Oct 23, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Jamie Dimon, the Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase, is reportedly offering support for Kamala Harris's US presidential bid behind closed doors. According to the New York Times, he could be open to a position in her administration as Treasury Secretary. The revelations were made by three anonymous sources familiar with Dimon's private conversations.

Political stance

Dimon's concerns over Trump's election denialism

Earlier this year, Dimon had praised some of former President Donald Trump's policies. However, he later privately expressed concerns about Trump's denial of the 2020 election results, which he found nearly disqualifying. The CEO is reportedly keeping his political leanings under wraps due to fears of potential backlash, if Trump emerges victorious in the upcoming election.

Non-committal

Public silence on political endorsement

Both Trump and Harris campaigns have sought Dimon's public support. However, the CEO has remained publicly non-committal due to his discomfort with taking a stand on contentious issues. This reticence has been noted both in Washington and on Wall Street, where his views are closely watched.

Official statement

JPMorgan spokesperson comments on Dimon's political silence

JPMorgan spokesperson Joseph Evangelisti said Dimon has never endorsed a presidential candidate publicly. He added Dimon's comments are often "weaponized by the left or right" when he speaks about politics. "His comments are often weaponized by the left or right when he weighs in on politics or politicians, which is not constructive to helping solve our country's biggest problems," Evangelisti added.

Unanswered queries

Dimon's patriotism and silence from campaign teams

Notably, Dimon has previously stressed his patriotism. He had said, "I've always been an American patriot and my country is more important to me than my company." However, neither Trump nor Harris campaigns have responded to requests for comment to NYT.