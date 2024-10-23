Summarize Simplifying... In short A 19-year-old Sikh woman was tragically found dead in an oven at a Walmart in Canada, prompting a complex investigation by the Halifax Regional Police.

The store's bakery has been temporarily closed by Nova Scotia's labor department, and the cause of death is currently under examination by the province's medical examiner.

Walmart Canada has expressed their deep condolences to the woman's family.

The incident occurred on Saturday

19-year-old Sikh woman found dead inside oven at Canada Walmart

What's the story A 19-year-old Sikh woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Halifax, Canada. The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 9:30pm at the Walmart on Mumford Road. The victim, who had recently relocated from India and worked at the store, has not been publicly identified. The Maritime Sikh Society told CTV News that she was a member of their community.

Investigation underway into Walmart employee's death

The Halifax Regional Police (HRP) have called the investigation complex and are working with relevant agencies. HRP Constable Martin Cromwell acknowledged public interest in the case, urging patience and sensitivity toward the family and coworkers involved. "We understand the public is involved, and we just wanted to encourage...patience with our investigation," he said.

Store operations halted, cause of death under examination

Following the incident, Nova Scotia's labor department has issued a stop-work order for the bakery and "one piece of equipment" at the Walmart store. The province's medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, with assistance from the Department of Health and Safety. Meanwhile, Walmart Canada expressed their condolences in a statement, saying they are heartbroken and their thoughts are with the woman's family.