Ivanka Trump attends Taylor Swift's concert despite dad Donald's 'hate'

What's the story Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with her 13-year-old daughter Arabella and her friends. The concert was held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium as part of Swift's Eras Tour. Ivanka's move is particularly interesting considering her father has publicly expressed his dislike for the Grammy-winning singer.

Fan love

Arabella's admiration for Swift and birthday celebration

Arabella, who celebrated her 13th birthday in July, is a huge fan of the Lover hitmaker. She paid tribute to Swift with a birthday cake inspired by the singer's 2014 song Blank Space. The cake had the lyric "Boys only want love if it's torture," just like the one we saw in Swift's music video. Ivanka posted a picture of this cake on Instagram, captioning it as "Best cake for my favorite Swiftie."

Political friction

Donald's public dislike for Swift and political endorsement

Unlike his daughter and granddaughter, Donald has openly expressed his disdain for Swift. Last month, the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate took to Truth Social to write, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT." The statement came after Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. In her endorsement post on Instagram, Swift lauded Harris's choice of running mate Tim Walz for his decades-long support of LGBTQ+ rights, IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), and women's rights.

Misinformation concerns

Swift's reaction to fake AI image and Donald's preference

Swift also addressed a fake AI image of herself endorsing Donald, which he had shared earlier. She voiced her concerns about AI's potential dangers in spreading misinformation. To this, Donald said he prefers Brittany Mahomes over Swift because "she's a big Trump fan." He even used Swift's Eras Tour T-shirt design and her song 22 in his campaign promotion video without seeking permission from the singer.

Political backlash

Swift faced criticism from Republicans post-Harris endorsement

Swift's endorsement of Harris drew flak from Republicans. After Donald posted that he disliked Swift, JD Vance told Fox News, "We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don't think most Americans...are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans." Despite the political backlash, Ivanka decided to support her daughter Arabella's love for Swift by going to the concert.