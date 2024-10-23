Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Bala has tied the knot for the third time with Kokila, amidst a harassment complaint from his ex-wife, Amrutha Suressh.

Previously married to Suressh and then Elizabeth Udayan, Bala's personal life has been marked by controversy.

Despite the turmoil, Bala remains hopeful, expressing his desire for stability post his liver transplant and appreciating Kokila's support in his recovery.

Bala marries his relative, daughter of maternal uncle

Actor Bala marries for fourth time amid ex-wife's harassment complaint

By Tanvi Gupta 02:26 pm Oct 23, 202402:26 pm

What's the story In a shocking move, Malayalam actor and director Bala married for the fourth time in an intimate ceremony at Kerala's Kaloor Pavakulam Temple on Wednesday. Per reports, the bride, Kokila, is a Chennai-based relative and daughter of Bala's maternal uncle. Speaking to the press post-wedding, Bala revealed that this wedding fulfilled one of Kokila's long-held dreams and he credited her for his improved health.

Bala's statement on his new marriage

Bala said, "Kokila is my relative, and I wish my mother could have been here to celebrate with us. She's 74 and in poor health, but she really wanted to attend. This marriage fulfills a dream that Kokila has held onto since her youth." He further added, "We welcome any blessings from those who give them. Although Kokila doesn't speak Malayalam, she has been a great support to me as my health has improved over the past year."

Bala's previous marriages and ongoing controversy

Notably, Bala was earlier married to singer Amrutha Suressh in 2010. They share a daughter, Avantika. The couple divorced in 2019, and Bala married Elizabeth Udayan, a doctor, in 2021. However, they separated by 2023. Some local reports suggest Bala had yet another wife before Suressh named Chandana Sadasiva. In October, his ex-wife Suressh filed a complaint against him for harassment leading to his arrest. She also accused him of causing trauma to their daughter Avantika.

Bala's recent comments on remarriage and personal life

In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi, Bala had expressed his desire to remarry and settle down. He had said that people should respect his choice and mentioned plans to remarry legally. In another interview, he mentioned, "I also felt the need for support after my liver transplant." Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bala was last seen in the comedy film Bad Boyz directed by Omar Lulu.