The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, have been frequently seen together at public events, including Gaga's surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live and her performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

By Tanvi Gupta 10:51 am Jul 29, 202410:51 am

What's the story Global music icon Lady Gaga has sent shockwaves through the internet after casually revealing her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky. The surprising news was revealed during a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday (July 28), Gaga introduced Polansky as "my fiancé" while they were watching a swimming event together.

The engagement revelation follows months of speculation, sparked in April when the singer was seen flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger. Although not intended as an official announcement, her recent disclosure has put the rumors to rest. Notably, before her relationship with Polansky, Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino and Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kinney. However, both engagements ended without leading to marriage.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked romance rumors in 2020 when they were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas﻿. They publicly confirmed their relationship weeks later during the Super Bowl in Miami. Gaga posted a photo of them on a yacht, writing, "We had so much fun in Miami." Polansky, a respected figure in philanthropy and tech, co-founded a foundation with Sean Parker in 2015.

Gaga and Polansky have often been seen together in public. In October 2023, they attended the Saturday Night Live cast afterparty following Gaga's surprise appearance on the show. To celebrate her 38th birthday in March, they joined friends for a casual dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Recently, the Oscar-winner was in Paris to perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony. She is also set to appear in the highly-anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux.