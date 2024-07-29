In short Simplifying... In short A statue of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in New Jersey has become a global tourist attraction, recognized by Google Maps.

Drawing fans worldwide, the site sees an average of 20-25 visiting families daily, with many sharing their experiences on social media.

The statue's online popularity is also soaring, with fans posting videos and photos of their visits on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Google Maps recognizes Amitabh's New Jersey statue as tourist attraction

By Isha Sharma 10:44 am Jul 29, 202410:44 am

What's the story A life-size statue of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, positioned outside a residence in Edison City, New Jersey, has been recognized as a tourist attraction by Google. The statue was installed by Indian-American businessman Gopi Seth in August 2022. Seth's home has since become a popular tourist destination due to the statue, attracting numerous visitors daily. "Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue," Seth told PTI on Sunday.

Global fans flock to Bachchan statue in New Jersey

Since its installation two years ago, the statue has drawn fans of Bachchan from around the world. Visitors often take pictures and selfies with the statue, sharing their experiences on social media platforms like Instagram. Seth revealed that daily arrivals average 20 to 25 cars of families. "Recognized by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day," he said.

Bachchan statue attraction gains popularity online

In addition to physical visits, the statue has also gained significant popularity online. Fans post videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences at the site on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. "Enthusiastic fans post videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences... These posts have garnered significant attention," Seth said. "Our home stands as a testament to Mr Bachchan's global appeal, and we are honoured to welcome fans from every corner of the globe," he added.

