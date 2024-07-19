In short Simplifying... In short Starting August 23, 2024, Google will begin phasing out its URL shortener service, goo.gl, with a complete shutdown by August 25, 2025.

Users clicking on these links will be directed to a temporary page informing them of the change.

Developers can avoid disruptions by adding "si=1" to their existing goo.gl links. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Links created using google url shortener will soon become unusable

Google to phase out URL shortener service in 2025

By Akash Pandey 11:22 am Jul 19, 202411:22 am

What's the story Google has officially announced that its URL Shortener service will cease operations after August 25, 2025. The discontinuation of the service will significantly affect developers who have been using links created with this tool, specifically those in the form https://goo.gl/*. After the shutdown date, these URLs will no longer return a response, becoming unusable. It is important to note that the tech giant already stopped accepting new URLs for shortening in 2018.

Transition phase

Interstitial page: A temporary solution for transition

From August 23, 2024, users clicking on goo.gl links will be directed to an interstitial page for a portion of existing links. This page will inform users that the link will no longer be supported after August 25, 2025. Over time, an increasing number of links will display this interstitial page until the shutdown date. This temporary solution is designed to assist developers in tracking and adjusting any affected links due to this change.

Developer concerns

Potential disruptions and solutions for developers

The introduction of the interstitial page may disrupt the current flow of goo.gl links. For instance, if developers are using other 302 redirects, this page could prevent the redirect flow from completing correctly. Additionally, social metadata embedded in destination pages may no longer appear where the initial link is displayed. To mitigate these disruptions, developers can suppress the interstitial page by adding the query parameter "si=1" to existing goo.gl links.