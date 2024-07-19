In short Simplifying... In short Google's latest smartphone lineup includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring a nearly 10-inch main display with a reduced fold crease and an inside-screen selfie camera.

Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro Fold before leaks steal thunder

By Mudit Dube 10:54 am Jul 19, 202410:54 am

What's the story Google has officially previewed its latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, through a teaser video. The tech giant described the device as a "foldable phone built for the Gemini era" in a promotional tweet. The video showcased key features such as the gen AI chatbot and an eye-catching camera bump arranged vertically on one side of the phone.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is part of Google's latest smartphone lineup, which also features the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL. Details about these models were previously leaked by Android Authority, who discovered images of each phone in Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) archives. The leaks revealed a shift in the selfie camera placement to the inside screen for a wider field of view on the foldable model.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will boast an improved design

The NCC leak also revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a reduced fold crease on its nearly 10-inch main display. The new Pixel devices will offer faster charging rates than their predecessors, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rate being the slowest at around 20W. Each phone will be accompanied by a roughly 45W wall charger, depending on the model purchased. The foldable phone is expected to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain color options.

Here's how much Pixel 9 Pro Fold may cost

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to cost around €1,899 (approximately ₹1,68,900) for the 256GB model and €2,029 (approximately ₹1,80,500) for the 512GB model. Google has also teased the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro which shares a similar design with its predecessor, except for new rear camera bump. The back panel of this device features a small camera deco with triple rear cameras, flash, and laser autofocus. It is likely to cost €1,099 (approximately ₹97,500) for the 128GB base trim.