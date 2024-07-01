Google's Gemini AI could soon be integrated into Apple products
Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google's Gemini AI into its devices, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes after the tech giant previously incorporated ChatGPT from OpenAI in its devices, despite an existing deal with Google for search engine in Safari. The report suggests that Apple could announce its plans for Gemini AI integration later this year.
Apple's collaboration with Google and Anthropic
Apple has been in discussions with both Google and Anthropic about integrating their models into its devices. The tech giant is expected to announce the integration of Google's Gemini AI "this fall." When Apple integrated ChatGPT, it clarified its intention to incorporate other models as well, specifically mentioning Google's Gemini AI.
Apple's plans for ChatGPT integration revealed
During the annual developer conference, WWDC, Apple disclosed plans to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia experiences. This integration will allow users to utilize ChatGPT's expertise and its image- and document-understanding capabilities without switching between different tools. Siri will also be able to leverage ChatGPT's expertise when necessary.
ChatGPT to enhance Apple's systemwide writing tools
ChatGPT will be incorporated into Apple's systemwide Writing Tools, assisting users in generating content for their writing needs. The Compose feature will allow users to use ChatGPT image tools to create images in various styles that complement their writing. This integration aims to provide a seamless user experience across different tools.