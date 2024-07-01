In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is in talks with Google and Anthropic to incorporate their AI models into its devices, with Google's Gemini AI expected to be integrated this fall.

Following the integration of ChatGPT, Apple users will be able to leverage its expertise for image and document understanding, and content generation without switching tools.

This move aims to enhance user experience across Apple's systemwide writing tools. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple could announce its plans for Gemini AI integration later this year

Google's Gemini AI could soon be integrated into Apple products

By Mudit Dube 01:00 pm Jul 01, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google's Gemini AI into its devices, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes after the tech giant previously incorporated ChatGPT from OpenAI in its devices, despite an existing deal with Google for search engine in Safari. The report suggests that Apple could announce its plans for Gemini AI integration later this year.

AI integration

Apple's collaboration with Google and Anthropic

Apple has been in discussions with both Google and Anthropic about integrating their models into its devices. The tech giant is expected to announce the integration of Google's Gemini AI "this fall." When Apple integrated ChatGPT, it clarified its intention to incorporate other models as well, specifically mentioning Google's Gemini AI.

AI capabilities

Apple's plans for ChatGPT integration revealed

During the annual developer conference, WWDC, Apple disclosed plans to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia experiences. This integration will allow users to utilize ChatGPT's expertise and its image- and document-understanding capabilities without switching between different tools. Siri will also be able to leverage ChatGPT's expertise when necessary.

User experience

ChatGPT to enhance Apple's systemwide writing tools

ChatGPT will be incorporated into Apple's systemwide Writing Tools, assisting users in generating content for their writing needs. The Compose feature will allow users to use ChatGPT image tools to create images in various styles that complement their writing. This integration aims to provide a seamless user experience across different tools.