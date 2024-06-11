Next Article

Apple's Private Cloud Compute: A secure way to process AI

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:56 pm Jun 11, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Apple has long been a champion of user privacy, distinguishing itself from Google and Microsoft. The tech giant has traditionally handled tasks like image enhancement and organization on-device, avoiding the need to send user data to external servers. However, with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a form of AI, the firm is venturing into new territory with its "Private Cloud Compute" service. This service is designed to securely process complex requests that require data to be sent to Apple's servers.

Apple's commitment to data security

Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, emphasized the company's commitment to data security during WWDC 2024. He stated, "You're putting a lot of faith in the cloud... with Private Cloud Compute, the stakes are even higher." Federighi demonstrated how Apple Intelligence could assist with tasks like rescheduling meetings, without compromising user privacy. He assured that only essential data related to an Apple AI query is uploaded to the cloud, and server requests are anonymous.

The technology behind Private Cloud Compute

Federighi revealed that Apple's cloud servers do not have permanent storage or log-keeping capabilities. To enhance security, Private Cloud Compute servers run software with publicly available pictures, for security researchers to review. Devices powered by Apple Intelligence can only communicate with servers running these approved images. Any modifications to the servers require corresponding updates on local devices. Federighi described this as "a step up" in server computing trust.

Apple's partnership with OpenAI

Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri, further enhancing user privacy. Federighi highlighted that independent experts can scrutinize the code running on Private Cloud Compute servers, to verify privacy measures. He stated, "This sets a brand new standard for privacy and AI and unlocks intelligence you can trust." The company also announced that it will offer free access to GPT-4o on its devices, with user consent being a top priority.