It will be launched on October 15

Ubisoft's 'Just Dance VR' to debut on Meta Quest headsets

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:10 pm Jun 11, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Ubisoft, a leading game developer, is set to launch Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity on October 15. The game will be compatible with Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets. Players can personalize their avatars by selecting body shape, facial expression, hair, skin color, and outfit. The game will also feature a social hub called Dancity, where players can interact with others.

Features

It will offer unique social and gaming experiences

In Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity, players will have their own virtual "apartment" where they can engage in interactive activities, with up to six players. These activities include dancing and playing basketball. The game will also allow players to send emote stickers to those not on their friends list, and engage in voice chats with fellow dancers. Ubisoft promises an "all-new gameplay with two-hand scoring" in this virtual reality experience.

Music selection

'Just Dance VR' to feature 25 popular songs

Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity will launch with a collection of 25 popular and original songs. The playlist includes hits like Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen, Bad Liar by Selena Gomez, and Starships by Nicki Minaj. The game was initially planned as an exclusive for Pico headsets but due to unforeseen circumstances, Ubisoft has now partnered with Meta to develop it.