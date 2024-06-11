Next Article

MeitY to discuss Digital Competition Bill concerns with industry stakeholders

By Mudit Dube 04:01 pm Jun 11, 202404:01 pm

What's the story The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has scheduled two meetings with industry stakeholders to address their apprehensions about the Digital Competition Bill. The first meeting is slated for June 13, with a follow-up on June 18. The ministry's decision to engage with industry players comes in response to a surge in feedback on the proposed bill, which has raised significant concerns about its potential impact on data and digital markets.

why-does-it-matter

Why does this story matter?

The Digital Competition Bill, introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in February, aims to regulate the conduct of large technology companies in India. The bill seeks to prevent anti-competitive practices and promote fair competition in the digital economy. However, it has sparked widespread debate among industry stakeholders, with some arguing that it could stifle innovation and disrupt the startup ecosystem.

Meeting agenda

MeitY to address concerns over Digital Competition Bill

The upcoming meetings will be chaired by the Secretary of MeitY and attended by the Additional Secretary, as per an email notice. The agenda includes discussions on the potential impact of the bill on data and digital markets. Representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and officials from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are also expected to participate in these meetings.

Startups's concerns

Startups join big tech in expressing concerns

The Digital Competition Bill has not only drawn criticism from large technology companies but also from startups. They argue that the proposed legislation could have a negative impact on their businesses. The bill's introduction is part of the government's broader efforts to regulate the digital economy, which includes the recently enacted Data Protection Bill. The government has also proposed a new e-commerce policy, which is currently under review.