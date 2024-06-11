Next Article

Apple releases iOS 18 developer beta: Check supported devices

By Mudit Dube 03:24 pm Jun 11, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Apple has unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 18, at the WWDC 2024 conference. The new system introduces a range of features including support for Apple Intelligence, integration with ChatGPT, and an AI-powered Siri. The design of the Photos app has also been significantly revamped. The compatibility of iOS 18 spans from the iPhone XR to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with AI features exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Beta release

iOS 18 beta version now available for download

Following the WWDC conference, Apple has released the iOS 18 developer beta. A public beta is expected to be available next month, with the stable version set for release alongside the iPhone 16 series in September. To download the beta version, users need to sign up for a developer account on the official Apple Developer Website. The process involves backing up all files and settings using iCloud, and then navigating to Settings >General >Software Update on their iPhone.

Features

iOS 18 offers enhanced customization options

The new iOS 18 operating system is packed with features that aim to enhance user experience. The system allows you to arrange icons on the home screen in different layouts and tint app icons. The Control Center in iOS 18 has been revamped to show media playback and home controls, among other tools. The Messages app has been updated to allow users to react to messages using any emoji or sticker. Apple has also added RCS support to iOS 18.