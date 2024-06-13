Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, regularly offers redeem codes to its players. These codes provide players with in-game rewards without the need to spend real money. The rewards include diamonds, character skins, pets, and powerful weapons. It's important to note that redeem codes have an expiration date and can only be used once per player.

Redeem codes

Check out today's active codes

Here are the active redeem codes for today, June 13. Y0N4T9KD6ZP1X3CR, F8N5D9ZYB2R1X7TW, Q2B6F3N0T9Z8L1X7, 5J4H7P3G2T1D8R6C Z8T3B1H5G9C2V7JX, V2C9B6G4H7Z1J5XN, 6X9M2H3G1K8R4N0B, D7F3T8Z9M2B0N4XC 4H5Y1G3B9C6N7J8X, P9S3R6W4T2X8B1G7, X3Z9T6J8C7V5B4N2, 1G7K9V3H5B6X4N2C M8Z1H5G6B2C7V9N3, 3X2B7N8M4H5G1C6V, 9G5H1B6C4V3N2X7M, T3B6H1G4C2V8N7X9 2V9N8C4G7B3X5H1M, E2K7J30V5G3I4H9Q, A0S7F63K9J4D1V8B

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official rewards redemption website. They can log in using their Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, or X credentials. After logging in, they should enter a redeem code from the list into the designated text field and click on "Confirm." The rewards will be credited to their in-game mailbox within 24 hours.