Next Article

It will prioritize performance for AI tasks

MediaTek to launch ARM-based chip for Windows PCs in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Jun 12, 202407:51 pm

What's the story MediaTek, a leading Taiwanese chip design company, is reportedly in the process of creating an ARM-based processor for Windows PCs. The new chip is expected to be introduced in late 2025, following the conclusion of an exclusive agreement with Qualcomm. This information was disclosed by three individuals familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters. The new chip is anticipated to be a direct competitor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus.

Chip details

ARM-based chip to focus on AI performance

The upcoming ARM-based chip from MediaTek is expected to prioritize performance for AI tasks, similar to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite. However, it remains uncertain whether this chip will support Microsoft's Copilot+ initiative. At the recent Computex event, both AMD and Intel unveiled chips powerful enough for Copilot+. However, currently, only Snapdragon chips are compatible with this program.

Separate projects

MediaTek's chip development not linked to NVIDIA collaboration

The development of this new chip by MediaTek, is distinct from its previously reported collaboration with NVIDIA on ARM-based processors for Windows. The new chip is being designed to operate Microsoft's Windows operating system, and is part of the software company's strategy to compete with Apple's ARM-based chips for Mac computers. Microsoft's decision to optimize Windows for ARM could potentially challenge Intel's long-standing dominance in the PC market.