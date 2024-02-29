Next Article

It will be previewed on March 21

Microsoft's new API will aid game developers in AI upscaling

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:04 pm Feb 29, 202407:04 pm

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows API called DirectSR. It is designed to help game developers easily incorporate super-resolution AI upscaling features from AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel. Joshua Tucker, a Program Manager at Microsoft, refers to DirectSR as the "missing link" between games and super-resolution technologies. He claims this will provide a more efficient and smoother experience that works across various hardware.

Usage

DirectSR API enables multi-vendor super resolution

The DirectSR API enables multi-vendor super resolution through a unified set of inputs and outputs. As Microsoft explains in its blog post, this allows for "a single code path to activate a variety of solutions including Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS." The aim is for developers to support the DirectSR API instead of creating code for each separate upscaling technology.

History

An "Automatic Super Resolution" feature was spotted recently

A few weeks back, an "Automatic Super Resolution" feature was found in a test version of Windows 11. It promised to "use AI to make supported games play more smoothly with enhanced details." However, it now appears that the feature will plug into existing super resolution technologies such as FSR, DLSS, and XeSS, instead of providing a Windows-level alternative.

Future

Preview version and GDC sneak peek

Microsoft intends to release a preview version of the new API through its Agility SDK soon. Additionally, the company will offer a "sneak peek" of DirectSR's capabilities during a developer session at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 21. This session will include representatives from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AMD, demonstrating the potential of this joint effort in enhancing PC gaming experiences.