It will debut between mid-July and August

This is how Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 will look like

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:39 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Smartprix in collaboration with renowned tipster @OnLeaks, has provided a sneak peek at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6. The stunning 360-degree video and 5K renders, show the foldable smartphone in a beautiful Lavender color. It sports a more subtle finish compared to its predecessor, the Z Flip5. The device is expected to break cover sometime between mid-July and August this year.

Design and dimensions

The Galaxy Z Flip6 will boast a 6.7-inch inner display, a central punch-hole camera, and bezels nearly identical to the previous model. The layout of buttons, ports, and other features will remain consistent with the Flip5. When unfolded, the phone will measure about 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, with slight changes in length and width but a thicker depth, hinting at a possible larger battery.

Cover screen and camera setup

The 5K renders display a folder-shaped cover screen, maintaining the 3.4-inch size and a simple bottom half. The dual-camera setup and flash placement are unchanged from the Z Flip5, as are the cover display's bezels. Despite rumors of larger screens for the Flip6, it seems the screen sizes will remain consistent with its predecessor.

Expected specifications of the device

As for specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to have similar screen sizes and features as the Flip 5, including a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and feature One UI 6.0 based on Android 14. It will have a dual-camera setup with a 12MP resolution and a 4,000mAh battery.

What about pricing and availability?

Users can look forward to seven years of software updates. The release is anticipated between mid-July and August, with pricing starting at $999 (around Rs. 83,000) for the base variant with 256GB storage.