MediaTek Dimensity 9300's big GPU upgrades focus on AI, gaming
MediaTek has revealed its flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset, designed to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. The new Dimensity octa-core chipset uses a third-generation 4nm process and boasts "big cores for extreme performance." MediaTek's President, Joe Chen, claims the Dimensity 9300 is their most powerful flagship chip yet. It promises to bring a significant increase in raw computing power to high-end smartphones.
GPU performance and AI capabilities
The Dimensity 9300 features the Immortalis-G720 GPU, which offers up to 46% better GPU performance and 4% lower power consumption. It also supports hardware-based ray tracing for "console-level global illumination effects" at a smooth 60fps. The chipset comes with the APU 790 AI processor, providing enhanced generative AI performance and up to 45% reduced power consumption. It also supports NeuroPilot Fusion for large language models.
Display configurations and photography features
This chipset is compatible with Android 14's Ultra HDR format and supports display configurations like WQHD at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz. It includes a low-power AI-ISP for photography, enabling always-on HDR at up to 4K resolution, 4K AI Noise Reduction (AI-NR), and AI processing on RAW photos and videos. The Dimensity 9300 also supports dual active display for foldable form factors, improving user experience.
Connectivity and memory capabilities
The Dimensity 9300 provides seamless 5G connectivity and integrates MediaTek's UltraSave 3.0+ technology for better power efficiency. The chipset supports LPDDR5T 9600Mbps memory, the highest speed currently available, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6.5Gbps and MediaTek Xtra Range Technology for improved long-range connectivity. The first smartphone equipped with the Dimensity 9300 chipset is expected to launch by the end of 2023, starting with Vivo's X100 series on November 13.