By Mudit Dube 10:47 am Jun 12, 202410:47 am

What's the story Google has announced a significant update to its hardware range through the June Pixel feature drop. The update, which is now rolling out, will be available for all compatible Pixel phones, tablets, and smartwatches. The key highlights of this update include expanded access to the Gemini Nano generative AI model, enhancements to the Recorder app, and new features for external display connectivity.

AI expansion

Gemini Nano AI model now on more Pixel devices

Google is broadening the reach of its Gemini Nano generative AI model, making it available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a devices. Previously, this AI model was exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. Initially, the model will be accessible as a developer option on Pixel 8 and 8a, with users able to activate it through their device settings. The expansion of this AI model aims to enhance user experience across a wider range of devices.

Recorder enhancements

Recorder app gets AI-powered upgrade

The Recorder app is also receiving an upgrade with an AI-powered feature. Users of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a can expect more detailed summaries of their recordings compared to previous versions. Additionally, speaker labels will now be applied for those using a Pixel 6 or newer model. The app also offers the option to export transcripts to text files and Google Docs for added convenience.

Device enhancements

Pixel devices gain new features

The June Pixel feature drop also introduces new features for Pixel devices. Users of Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro can now connect their devices to an external display via USB-C for a larger screen experience. On Pixel Fold and sixth-gen Pro Pixels, users can select which lens to use when capturing photos. Additionally, Pixel 6 and newer models will support reverse phone number lookup directly from the call log.

Wearables

Pixel Watch update includes car crash detection

The update also includes new features for Pixel Watch. The second-generation model now includes car crash detection. If the watch senses a severe car accident, it will prompt the user to confirm their safety. If there is no response or assistance is needed, it can automatically contact emergency services and share the user's real-time location with their chosen contacts. Other updates for both generations of Pixel Watch include improved fall detection and PayPal access via Google Wallet.