It is designed to enhance user privacy by reducing Wi-Fi tracking

Apple introduces 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' in iOS 18, macOS Sequoia

What's the story Apple has announced a new privacy feature, 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address,' in its latest operating systems, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This feature replaces the existing 'Private Wi-Fi Address' option, and is designed to enhance user privacy by reducing tracking. The 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' feature can be found in the settings of any Wi-Fi network, and operates by changing the user's Wi-Fi address at random intervals.

Apple explains that the 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' feature is designed to disrupt tracking by altering the user's Wi-Fi address at different times. This is crucial because consistent Wi-Fi addresses can lead to tracking when they are repeatedly seen by other devices, and individuals on the same network. The previous 'Private Wi-Fi Address' setting assigned a unique MAC address to a gadget for each Wi-Fi network it connected to.

'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' is separate from other privacy features

The new 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' feature is distinct from the 'Limit IP Address Tracking' option available for Mail and Safari. Users can choose to enable this additional privacy feature alongside the 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' option. The introduction of these new features underscores Apple's ongoing commitment to enhancing user privacy, across its range of devices and operating systems.