Boost your health with vitamin K smoothies

What's the story Vitamin K is crucial for blood clotting and maintaining strong bones. Green leafy vegetables, abundant in this essential nutrient, serve as excellent sources. Incorporating these vegetables into smoothies offers an easy and delightful way to boost your Vitamin K intake. We offer five unique green smoothie recipes, each rich in Vitamin K, designed to enhance your diet and contribute to your overall health.

Kale and berry bonanza

For a tangy vitamin K boost, blend one cup of kale leaves with half a cup of mixed berries, one banana, and a tablespoon of chia seeds, using almond milk for smoothness. Kale, rich in vitamin K, combines with berries for antioxidants and natural sweetness, while chia seeds add fiber and omega-3s, making this smoothie a nutritional powerhouse.

Spinach and mango medley

Blend one cup of fresh spinach with a ripe, sliced mango, and half an avocado for creaminess, adding water as necessary. This smoothie not only delivers a significant dose of vitamin K from the spinach but also incorporates healthy fats from the avocado and the tropical flavors of mango. It's a nutritious blend that's both delicious and beneficial for your health.

Collard greens cooler

For a refreshing vitamin K boost, blend two large collard greens leaves with one cored and sliced apple, and the juice of half a lemon for zest. Add one teaspoon of fresh ginger for spice, using coconut water to blend. This mix marries the rich vitamin K in collard greens with the zesty flavors of apple, lemon, and ginger, offering a healthful, flavorful drink.

Swiss chard citrus surprise

Blend one cup of chopped Swiss chard leaves with the juice of two oranges and half a frozen banana for thickness. Include grated carrot for additional nutrients. Swiss chard, rich in vitamins K and A, complements the vitamin C from oranges, aiding in iron absorption. This combination creates a smoothie that's both nutritious and refreshingly delicious, perfect for a health boost.

Parsley peppermint potion

For a unique twist, blend a generous handful of parsley with peppermint leaves or extract, depending on your taste. Add slices of kiwi fruit for natural sweetness, and mix in ice cubes or cold water to achieve the desired consistency. Parsley, often relegated to garnish status, is packed with vitamin K, which complements the refreshing mint flavor perfectly, creating a nutritious and delightful smoothie.