Google is aware of the issue and is currently investigating, but has not yet issued an official statement.

Google Pixel 6 factory reset bug may leave phones unusable

What's the story Several owners of Google's Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A handsets, have reported their devices becoming unusable or "bricked" after performing a factory reset. The issue was first highlighted in a thread on the Pixel support forums by a member of the product expert program. The thread was later picked up by Indian tech outlet Tech-Issues Today.

Persistent error messages plague Pixel 6 users

Users attempting to reset their Pixel 6 series phones have encountered an error message. It states, "Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device." Despite following these instructions, the issue reportedly persists for many users.

Missing file error adds to users' woes

During the reset process, users have reported another error message indicating that their device is missing a file called tune2fs. This file is associated with a Unix command line tool used for setting file system parameters. While some users have encountered this issue post updating their phones, most complaints seem to stem from the factory reset process rather than a specific software update.

Google launches investigation into reset issues

A Reddit member compiled complaints across all three Pixel 6 models, revealing that some users have been unable to recover their phones using Google's official tools. Google is aware of the problem and has initiated an investigation. However, the tech giant has not yet provided an official comment on the matter.