YouTube rolls out Cast menu redesign on iOS and Android

By Akash Pandey 04:50 pm Jun 01, 2024

What's the story YouTube has introduced a new Cast menu redesign, initially launched in YouTube Music, to its main application on both Android and iOS platforms. The updated design replaces the previous "Cast to" prompt with a floating bottom sheet that does not extend edge-to-edge. The new "Select a device" menu is activated once something is playing, allowing users to select a different device at any time.

Redesign draws criticism for missing 'Disconnect' button

The redesigned Cast menu has been criticized for the absence of a 'Disconnect' button. In the new design, tapping "This phone" shifts playback to the user's mobile device, making ending playback a two-step procedure. Previously, hitting 'Disconnect' would halt the Cast session and pause it on your phone. Users can now use the Google Home app or Android media switcher to end playback instead.

YouTube responds to user feedback with new features

In response to user feedback, the YouTube Music team has introduced an overflow menu next to the volume slider that includes "Send feedback" and "Disconnect from TV." This feature works differently than before as it only disconnects your phone but continues playback on the Cast speaker. It is presumed that this feature will be added to the main YouTube app version soon.