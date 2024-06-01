Next Article

Samsung announces end of support for Tizen OS by 2025

By Akash Pandey 04:21 pm Jun 01, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Samsung has revealed plans to discontinue the Tizen operating system by the end of 2025, marking a complete halt in support for the smartwatch OS. The company ceased using Tizen OS with its Galaxy Watch4 release, favoring a hybrid OS developed with Google. This new system, officially named Wear OS, but dubbed One UI Watch by Samsung, has significantly enhanced smartwatch performance.

Beginning transition away from Tizen OS

Despite its controversial reputation, Tizen OS was instrumental in Samsung's smartwatch sales during their popularity surge. However, the company has started notifying users about the impending OS discontinuation. In addition to this, Samsung has already started blocking new Tizen Watch content from the Galaxy Store.

Impact on purchased items in Galaxy Store

Samsung has further clarified the impact of this transition on users. The company stated that "purchased items in the Galaxy Store... will stop," indicating that watch faces bought by users for their Galaxy Watch 3 and earlier devices will no longer be available for download after September 30, 2025. However, existing downloads will remain on devices. This move is a part of Samsung's final steps to cease support for Tizen OS in any capacity.