Next Article

The new feature is also available on Android and iOS

YouTube Music for web now remembers your last-played song, queue

By Akash Pandey 05:08 pm Jun 01, 202405:08 pm

What's the story YouTube Music has launched a new feature for the web, enhancing its user experience by aligning its functionality with the Android and iOS versions. The updated web app now remembers the last song played, enabling users to resume their listening experience swiftly. Previously, closing the music.youtube.com site would lead to a complete state reset, erasing both the mini player and the last song played.

Improved functionality

Enhanced features retain playback, queue details

This new update not only remembers the last song played but also keeps the docked player active for immediate playback. In addition, it retains the entire 'Up Next' queue, applicable to both albums and playlists. This quality-of-life improvement significantly enhances the user experience on YouTube Music's web platform, making it more convenient for users to resume their listening journey where they left off.

Podcast anomaly

Podcast playback behaves differently

The new feature, however, behaves differently with podcasts. While it does remember the episodes, users are returned to the beginning of the episode rather than preserving the playback state. This inconsistency in tracking playback state is not typical of how YouTube Music usually operates. Starting songs from the beginning may be logical, but this approach doesn't apply well to shows and is likely an unintended behavior that could be addressed in future updates.