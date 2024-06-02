Next Article

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 2

By Akash Pandey 10:18 am Jun 02, 202410:18 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX continues to engage millions of players through its immersive gameplay and high-quality graphics. The game's popularity is significantly boosted by the regular release of redeem codes by the developers. These codes provide exclusive access to in-game items typically available via in-app purchases, thereby creating anticipation and a sense of reward among players.

List

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes unlock a variety of in-game rewards such as skins, weapons, and character upgrades. L6W8FY2Q3N9E4X1S, H5G2M7D9R1B3FK6P, X1TF4H9R2G6F3C7V, M3S6X9N2V5G1FP4J. D7L9FW2B4K8Q1C3A, F7T2L0X9G4K5D3N2, FJ6M8R1S4B9P0C3T, FE2I7U5H1Y4Q9A6W. FO8N3V5X1Y2B6D4H, FK9C7F3P2M6S4W8R, T0G5N1J4K8FV3X6L, A4U1KF3D5H7M2Q9V. B9F3J7C2T4P1FR5G, FY4O7H1M5S9J2G6D, FR1P4J8V3N5B2F6T, FQ6C9T2M5G7X3R8W. FV3S6D9N2B4J7R1K, FG5X8V2K4H6M1Q3F, FN9B2M4R7G1W3C5T, FP2R5K9D3N7J1F4G.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

Players can redeem the codes by visiting the rewards redemption website using this link. After logging in with their registered social media credentials, they can copy and paste any code from the list onto the webpage and click submit. The rewards are received within a few hours and can be found in the in-game mail section. It's important to note that the codes have a short validity period.