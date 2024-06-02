Next Article

It offers a 100-inch virtual canvas

Spacetop is a revolutionary AR laptop with no screen

By Akash Pandey 09:56 am Jun 02, 202409:56 am

What's the story Tech company Sightful's innovative laptop, named Spacetop, doesn't offer a conventional screen. Instead, it uses augmented reality to create a 100-inch virtual display. The design of the Spacetop is unique, resembling a rubberized square rather than the usual clamshell laptop. The hardware deck features a full-fledged keyboard and custom NReal glasses for you to see in AR. Once the glasses are worn, a massive curved virtual monitor appears, extending above, below, and to the sides.

User experience

New approach to virtual workspaces

Spacetop is primarily aimed at business travelers who desire a large private display only visible to them. Users can pin and resize windowed apps like Gmail, YouTube, Word, and Microsoft Teams. Announced last year, the laptop is priced at $2,000 (around ₹1.67 lakh). At its launch, Sightful invited 1,000 early adopters to purchase it and provide feedback on future products. The Spacetop aims to enhance rather than replace conventional laptops, by offering a more clutter-free and structured work environment.

Technical details

A closer look at the design and specifications

The Spacetop's chassis measures 10.47-inch wide, 9.8-inch deep, and weighs 1.5kg, including the headset—similar to a conventional laptop but thicker at 1.57-inch. The device was built by Wistron, a Taiwanese firm that manufactures laptops for other brands. The initial version is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip, with specs including 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Wireless capabilities include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also offers a fingerprint reader and two USB-C ports with DisplayPort capabilities.

Headset features

A game changer in augmented reality?

The most crucial hardware of the Spacetop is its AR glasses, which deliver 1080p resolution per eye at 72Hz. Weighing only 106gm, the head wearable is about a quarter of the weight of Microsoft's HoloLens, another augmented-reality device. The Spacetop provides a larger field of view than the HoloLens. It projects your workflow directly in front of whatever you are looking at. You can also enjoy a multi-screen setup, creating a limitless digital workspace as per your requirements.

New release

Sightful introduces Spacetop G1: The upgraded version

In May 2024, Sightful unveiled an upgraded version of the Spacetop called the Spacetop G1. After receiving user feedback from an early access program, Sightful improved the original Spacetop with a more powerful chipset and a sleeker design. The Spacetop G1 features a 70% faster Qualcomm processor, that delivers improved computing power and faster performance than the original model. It has a listed price of $1,900 (₹1.6 lakh), and is currently up for pre-bookings, with shipping starting in October.