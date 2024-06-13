Consumers can expect these features to be available in some time

Google to integrate more Android features into ChromeOS

By Akash Pandey 10:53 am Jun 13, 202410:53 am

What's the story Google has announced plans to integrate more Android features into its ChromeOS, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant aims to leverage the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks "as part of the foundation of ChromeOS." According to Google, the strategic shift will accelerate the rollout of AI capabilities within ChromeOS. The company also anticipates that these changes will "simplify engineering efforts" and "help different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks."

AI integration

Google's vision for AI on ChromeOS

Google's vision for ChromeOS is to create a platform where AI features are seamlessly integrated into the user experience. The company aims to make these features accessible to all Chromebook users, enhancing the functionality of their devices. However, Google has clarified that while the changes to the tech stack are underway, it will take some time before they are ready for consumer use. In the interim, owners of Chromebook Plus laptops can already enjoy Gemini feature from their home screen.

Feature rollout

Chromebook Plus enhancements: Gemini, AI, and Magic Editor integration

Google recently revealed plans to integrate Gemini and AI functionalities into Chromebook Plus laptops. Future Chromebook Plus iterations will support features such as Google's "Help me write" tool and the capability to create custom wallpaper using generative AI. Additionally, the Magic Editor feature on Google Photos will be introduced to Chromebook Plus, as it has also started appearing on older Android devices.