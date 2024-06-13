Oracle would enable OpenAI to continue to scale: Altman

OpenAI to use Oracle's chips to boost ChatGPT's computing power

By Akash Pandey 10:35 am Jun 13, 2024

What's the story OpenAI, in collaboration with Microsoft, has announced a strategic partnership with Oracle. The aim of this alliance is to enhance the computing power required to run ChatGPT. The three tech giants will work together to integrate OpenAI's services with the Microsoft Azure AI platform on Oracle's robust infrastructure. This move comes as OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has been vocal about the company's need for more infrastructure to support its services.

Oracle's chips to power OpenAI's expansion

Altman has also been in talks to secure significant funding for an AI chip venture, underscoring OpenAI's need for expanded infrastructure. In a recent statement, Altman expressed confidence that Oracle's chips would "enable OpenAI to continue to scale." This marks a significant shift as OpenAI has previously relied solely on Microsoft for computing requirements. The company's reliance on Oracle's infrastructure indicates a need for more computing power beyond what Microsoft alone provides, crucial for meeting demand and averting ChatGPT interruptions.

OpenAI's strategic cloud relationship with Microsoft remains intact

Despite the new partnership with Oracle, OpenAI has clarified that its strategic cloud relationship with Microsoft remains unchanged. The company issued a statement emphasizing that the new collaboration "enables OpenAI to use the Azure AI platform on OCI infrastructure for inference and other needs." It was also confirmed that the pre-training of OpenAI's advanced models "continues to happen on supercomputers built in partnership with Microsoft."

Potential conflict: Oracle also provides infrastructure to Elon Musk's xAI

The partnership between OpenAI and Oracle raises some interesting points, given that Oracle also provides infrastructure to xAI, Elon Musk's OpenAI competitor. This situation adds a layer of complexity to the collaboration, as it involves two companies with competing interests.