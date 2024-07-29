In short Simplifying... In short Javed Akhtar's social media account was hacked, leading to a controversial Olympics-related tweet that he denies posting.

As he works on resolving the issue, Indian athletes, including Manu Bhaker, are making history at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker's groundbreaking win, the first Olympic medal for an Indian woman in shooting, has been celebrated by Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Preity Zinta.

Javed Akhtar's social media account hacked

Javed Akhtar's X account hacked! He denies posting Olypmics tweet

By Tanvi Gupta 10:38 am Jul 29, 202410:38 am

What's the story Veteran Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar fell victim to a cyberattack on Sunday when his X/Twitter account was compromised. An unauthorized tweet about the Indian Olympic team was sent from his official handle without his knowledge. "My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me," Akhtar stated in a post.

Reporting process

Akhtar reported hack, disputed tweet removed

Akhtar confirmed that he was in the process of reporting the hack to the relevant authorities. "We are in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities in X," he added. Following his announcement, several X users advised him to change his password immediately, while others expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon. The disputed tweet has since been removed from Akhtar's timeline.

Olympic achievements

Indian athletes shine at Paris Olympics 2024

As Akhtar dealt with his account breach, Indian athletes were making their mark at the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her achievement was widely celebrated on social media, with numerous Bollywood celebrities extending their congratulations. Among them were actors Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, and Taapsee Pannu.

Celebrity congrats

Bollywood celebrated Bhaker's historic win

Preity Zinta was among the celebrities who congratulated Bhaker on her significant victory. "Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in #olympics2024 #bronzemedal #shooting #parisolympics2024 #JaiHind #ting," Zinta posted on her Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Akhtar continues his work in Bollywood. His most recent film as a lyricist was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, available for streaming on Netflix, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles.