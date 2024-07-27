After 5-year hiatus, Bryan Adams announces India Tour for December!
Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is set to revisit India after a five-year break, announcing a weeklong tour in December 2024! The So Happy It Hurts World Tour—produced and presented by SG Live in partnership with EVA Live—will commence on December 10 in Shillong. The tour will feature performances in several Indian cities including Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and conclude in Hyderabad on December 16.
Setlist: Expect a nostalgic ride with a modern twist
The tour promises a night of unforgettable music, covering Adams's illustrious career. Fans can anticipate a career retrospective from the famed singer-songwriter's storied catalog including hits like Summer Of '69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, and 18 Till I Die. The setlist will also introduce audiences to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, So Happy It Hurts, featuring 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads.
Adams's sixth visit to India with world tour
This multi-city India tour is an extension of the musician's global run, which includes the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada. Adams is touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy-nominated album. This marks the sixth visit to India for one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s. His previous tours took place in 1993-1994, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018.
'There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience...'
Adams—who will be turning 65 on November 5 this year—shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to deliver nostalgic performances worldwide. "I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favorite songs—the old ones and some new ones too." "This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people...Get ready to rock!"
Industry leaders echoed Adams's excitement for India tour
Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live, echoed Adams's sentiment, stating, "A longtime personal favorite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration. There's a special connection between Bryan Adams and Indian fans. His songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy." Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live added that there's a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India.