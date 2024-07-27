In short Simplifying... In short Rock legend Bryan Adams is set to return to India in December for a multi-city tour after a five-year break.

This marks his sixth visit, promising a night of unforgettable music from his extensive career, including hits like 'Summer Of '69' and songs from his latest Grammy-nominated album, 'So Happy It Hurts'.

Adams expressed his excitement about the unique connection he shares with the Indian audience, a sentiment echoed by industry leaders. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bryan Adams announces India tour in 2024

After 5-year hiatus, Bryan Adams announces India Tour for December!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:51 am Jul 27, 202409:51 am

What's the story Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is set to revisit India after a five-year break, announcing a weeklong tour in December 2024! The So Happy It Hurts World Tour—produced and presented by SG Live in partnership with EVA Live—will commence on December 10 in Shillong. The tour will feature performances in several Indian cities including Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and conclude in Hyderabad on December 16.

Musical journey

Setlist: Expect a nostalgic ride with a modern twist

The tour promises a night of unforgettable music, covering Adams's illustrious career. Fans can anticipate a career retrospective from the famed singer-songwriter's storied catalog including hits like Summer Of '69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, and 18 Till I Die. The setlist will also introduce audiences to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, So Happy It Hurts, featuring 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads.

Tour history

Adams's sixth visit to India with world tour

This multi-city India tour is an extension of the musician's global run, which includes the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada. Adams is touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy-nominated album. This marks the sixth visit to India for one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s. His previous tours took place in 1993-1994, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018.

Artist's statement

'There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience...'

Adams—who will be turning 65 on November 5 this year—shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to deliver nostalgic performances worldwide. "I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favorite songs—the old ones and some new ones too." "This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people...Get ready to rock!"

Industry reactions

Industry leaders echoed Adams's excitement for India tour

Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live, echoed Adams's sentiment, stating, "A longtime personal favorite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration. There's a special connection between Bryan Adams and Indian fans. His songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy." Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live added that there's a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India.