Meanwhile, the Vice President's salary stands at $235,100, subject to cost-of-living adjustments.

US President's annual salary is $400,000

How much does a US president make annually

By Chanshimla Varah 11:44 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story The United States president earns a hefty annual salary and a host of benefits. Since 2001, Congress has determined the president's annual income at $400,000 through a provision in the treasury appropriations bill. This was a major jump from the earlier salary of $200,000 which had been in effect for three decades. While a salary is offered to presidents, not all have accepted. According to Politico, 31st President Herbert Hoover was the first to refuse, donating instead to charity.

Other perks presidents enjoy

Along with their income, the POTUS enjoys free transportation via the presidential limousine, Marine One, and Air Force One. Presidents also receive free housing in the White House, which has movie theatre and a bowling alley. They also receive $100,000 to redecorate the White House once elected. On the culinary front, the president enjoys meals prepared by an executive chef and executive pastry chef. The White House has over 100 regular residents, including maids, plumber, florist, and a head housekeeper.

Presidential perks: Expense allowances and post-term benefits

The US president also receives a $50,000 expense allowance and an entertainment budget of $19,000. They also have access to a non-taxable travel account of $100,000. Even after their term, former presidents continue to enjoy financial benefits under the Former President's Act. This includes a cabinet secretary-equivalent pension; for instance, former President Donald Trump currently receives an annual pension of $230,000.

Vice presidential salary and attempted increases

In comparison, the vice president's annual salary is $235,100 at present. This amount is subject to cost-of-living adjustments as it is not clearly defined in the constitution or tax code. Under Trump, there was an effort to raise this salary from 2010's $230,700 to $243,500. An agreement with Democrats in the House eventually resulted in a 1.9% compensation rise for all federal employees.