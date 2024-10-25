Summarize Simplifying... In short An E. coli outbreak in the US, potentially linked to onions from Taylor Farms, has led to fast-food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Burger King removing onions from their menus.

The FDA is still investigating the source of the outbreak, which has caused severe illness and hospitalization for at least 10 people.

US: McDonald's E coli outbreak linked to onions

What's the story An E Coli outbreak traced to McDonald's burgers has sickened at least 49 people across 10 states of the United States, killing one. The investigation is now looking at slivered onions as the potential source of these infections. These onions were supplied by California-based Taylor Farms to a McDonald's distribution facility prompting the fast-food giant to pull Quarter Pounder hamburgers from several states.

Supplier investigation

Onion supplier under scrutiny, other chains take precautions

Taylor Farms recalled peeled whole and diced yellow onions from its Colorado facility over possible E. Coli contamination. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still investigating all possible sources of the outbreak and has not confirmed Taylor Farms as the source. In light of this, other fast-food chains like Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Burger King have also pulled onions off some menus.

Industry response

Fast-food chains respond to E. coli outbreak

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC, said they are closely monitoring the situation and removed fresh onions from select locations "out of an abundance of caution." Restaurant Brands International said 5% of Burger King restaurants use onions from Taylor Farms's Colorado facility and have disposed of them. Chipotle, on the other hand, confirmed it doesn't source onions from Taylor Farms or use ingredients from the Colorado facility.

Legal proceedings

E. coli outbreak victims and legal action against McDonald's

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the illnesses between September 27 and October 11. Victims were infected with E. Coli 0157:H7, which causes severe symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and dehydration. At least 10 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak. A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's by Eric Stelly from Greeley, Colorado after he contracted an E. Coli infection linked to the outbreak.