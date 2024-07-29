In short Simplifying... In short Joby Aviation's hydrogen-powered air taxi recently completed an 840km maiden flight, three times further than its electric counterparts.

The taxi, originally battery-operated, was transformed into a hydrogen-electric model, with the only by-product being water, emphasizing its eco-friendly nature.

The company, which is progressing through FAA certification, plans to sell its original battery-electric design in 2025, with the hydrogen model to follow. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joby Aviation plans to start selling its hydrogen air taxi in 2026

Hydrogen-powered air taxi covers 840km in maiden flight

By Akash Pandey 06:30 pm Jul 29, 202406:30 pm

What's the story A hydrogen-electric air taxi, developed by Joby Aviation, has successfully completed a record-breaking 523 miles (nearly 842km) flight over California. This marks the first forward flight of a hydrogen-powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). The aircraft landed with 10% of its hydrogen fuel load still remaining, indicating potential for even longer flights in the future.

Green aviation

Joby Aviation's flight sets new standards

The flight, which took place on June 24, was three times further than the distance records set by electric vehicles (EVs) from the same developer. According to Joby Aviation, this achievement "demonstrates the potential for hydrogen to unlock emissions-free, regional journeys." The only direct by-product of the flight was water, highlighting its environmental sustainability.

Tech transformation

From battery-electric to hydrogen-electric

Joby Aviation's air taxi is a modified electric aircraft with six rotors suitable for urban settings. Initially a battery-operated vehicle, it underwent extensive testing across several flights at the company's base in Marina, California and over New York City. Engineers then transformed the electric aircraft into a hydrogen-electric model by adding a fuel tank capable of storing 40kg of liquid hydrogen and a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Flight mechanics

Air taxi's functionality and future prospects

The fuel cells in the aircraft convert hydrogen into heat, electricity, and water, in the presence of oxygen. The electricity powers the aircraft's rotors while the water is released as waste. The aircraft also carries a less number of batteries at all times to provide extra power during takeoff and landing. Joby Aviation plans to start selling its original battery-electric design in 2025, with the hydrogen-electric air taxi following later.

Regulatory milestones

Joby Aviation's progress in FAA certification process

Recently, Joby Aviation became the first electric VTOL aircraft developer to complete the third of five stages of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification process. During this stage, the FAA reviewed and approved Joby's certification plans for its aircraft's mechanical, structural, and electrical systems. The next stage will involve the FAA examining the entire aircraft and all its systems.