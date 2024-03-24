Next Article

The accused, named Resendo Tellez, was arrested by the police for allegedly meddling with evidence

US: Man eats train accident victim's severed leg; arrested

What's the story In a startling incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly removed the severed leg of a fatal train accident victim and started eating it. The event unfolded at Wasco Amtrak station in California, United States (US), on Friday, and soon videos of it spread on social media. After the incident came to the fore, the accused, Resendo Tellez, was arrested by the police for allegedly "meddling with evidence."

Unsettling behavior caught on camera

One of the videos shared on X shows Tellez examining the dismembered leg, seemingly sniffing it, and purportedly eating part of it. He is also seen casually swinging the leg and waving at the cameras of onlookers as police officers approach him. A background voice in the video can be heard exclaiming, "He's eating that s***!" However, the video has not been independently verified by the media.

Trigger warning: Video of suspect allegedly eating human leg

Probe

Suspect arrested, investigations underway

According to reports, Tellez was immediately taken into custody for allegedly disturbing evidence and for several outstanding warrants. The incident is being probed by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and BNSF investigators due to the nature of the crime. Meanwhile, reports said the police have withheld the identity of the victim killed in the incident, pending notification of their next of kin.