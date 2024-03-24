Next Article

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, missile violates Polish airspace

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:30 pm Mar 24, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Ukrainian officials reported a "massive" air assault by Russian forces on the country's capital, Kyiv, and the western region of Lviv on Sunday. Russia launched 57 missiles and drones against Ukraine, with one of its cruise missiles briefly violating Polish airspace. Ukraine's air force reportedly destroyed 18 out of 29 Russian-launched missiles and 25 out of 28 attack drones. Sunday's strikes came a day after the Russian military said it had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske west of Bakhmut.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to stop Kyiv from being a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens, Kyiv has been successful in launching a counter-offensive against the Kremlin forces with defense support, including military drones from the West and NATO nations. The latest attack is in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks during the presidential election, according to Russia.

New strikes

Russia's latest attack on Lviv, Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed "explosions in the capital" on Sunday via Telegram and urged residents to stay in their shelters as air defense was operational. Maksym Kozytskyi, the governor of Lviv, also confirmed an attack on Stryi district near the Polish border. Meanwhile, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported that approximately 20 missiles and seven Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

Poland on-alert

Polish airspace violated by Russia amid Ukraine conflict

In the aftermath, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command (RSZ) confirmed that its forces were on heightened readiness due to Russia's "intensive long-range aviation activity" and missile attacks in Ukraine. It later stated that Russia violated Poland's airspace with a cruise missile that "entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds."

Polish Foreign Ministry

The Polish Foreign Ministry demand explanations from Russia

The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that it would seek explanations from Russia on the airspace breach. Poland called on Russia to "stop terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war, and address the country's internal problems," according to a statement from the ministry's spokesperson. Poland is a member of NATO, which was formed in 1949 by 12 countries. NATO members agree that if one of them is attacked, the others should assist in defending it.