By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:38 pm Mar 24, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Saturday (local time) said the country was "seriously" considering re-establishing trade relations with India, which had been suspended since August 2019, Geo News reported. Dar announced this at a press briefing in London following his participation in an international summit on nuclear energy. The remarks suggest a possible change in Pakistan's diplomatic approach toward its neighboring country after the new coalition government took office under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Relations between Pakistan and India have nosedived since New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the erstwhile state into two union territories. Islamabad responded by downgrading its diplomatic ties with India, contending that this decision disrupted the atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries. Pakistan insists that it is India's responsibility to mend relations by reversing its "unilateral" actions in Kashmir as a precondition for discussions.

Pakistani business sector keen to restart trade with India

Addressing the media at the Pakistan High Commission in London, Dar emphasized the enthusiasm of Pakistan's business sector to recommence trade activities with India. "Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume," he said on Saturday (local time). "We will seriously look into matters of trade with India," Dar said, as quoted by Express Tribune. The sentiment comes at a time when Pakistan is struggling with economic difficulties and is exploring ways to revive its struggling economy.

India's position on relations with Pakistan

While India has yet to respond to Dar's comments, New Delhi had previously taken a strong stance on Article 370. At the time, India dismissed Pakistan's suggestions to reverse its actions in J&K. It declared that both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of the country. New Delhi expressed its wish for normal neighborly relations with Pakistan but maintains that Islamabad must cultivate an environment devoid of terror and hostility for such engagement to take place.

Latest indications of easing tensions

However, despite tense relations, both nations agreed to reinstate their 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Sharif on his appointment as the head of Pakistan's government, igniting hopes for a diplomatic easing. Sharif reciprocated with a post thanking Modi for his "felicitations." The Sharif-led coalition government, which came to power following the February 8 elections, is concentrating on reviving Pakistan's economy.