In short Simplifying... In short A new stem cell treatment for osteoarthritis, using donor cells from body fat, has shown promising results in reducing pain by 58% and improving joint function.

The therapy, called MAG200, could potentially delay or even prevent the need for joint replacement surgery.

This breakthrough could revolutionize osteoarthritis management, reducing the number of knee replacements, which currently exceed 65,000 annually in Australia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Osteoarthritis has no cure yet

Novel stem cell treatment for osteoarthritis reduces pain by 58%

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:12 pm Jul 29, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Magellan Stem Cells, an Australian biotechnology company, has developed a novel treatment for osteoarthritis. The treatment, known as MAG200, involves a single injection of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from donors, into the affected knee joint. These cells can regenerate damaged tissue, including cartilage. According to the firm, patients who underwent clinical trials, saw their pain decrease by 58% and quality of life double after a year of treatment.

Therapy details

Innovative treatment utilizes cells from body fat

These donor cells are sourced from adipose tissue or body fat. The use of donor cells negates the need for complex harvesting procedures from patients and prevents an immune response. Lead researcher Julien Freitag stated, "Our research indicates that Magellan's off-the-shelf donor stem cell treatment is safe and effective in improving joint function, reducing pain levels, and may have the potential to halt the progression of osteoarthritis."

Trial results

Clinical studies show significant improvement in patients

In phase I/II clinical studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of MAG200, 75% of patients reported significant pain reduction and improved joint function after 12 months. Freitag said, "The trial also indicated that Magellan's cell therapy may delay or prevent the progression of osteoarthritis."

Potential impact

It could delay joint replacement surgery

Osteoarthritis is the fourth most common cause of disability worldwide. Current treatments primarily focus on pain relief but do not prevent disease progression. Freitag believes that their stem cell therapy could potentially delay or prevent the need for joint replacement surgery, stating, "Magellan's stem cell therapy - with observed pain and functional improvement and indication of disease modification - promises to delay or prevent the later need for joint replacement surgery."

Future implications

Stem cell therapy may revolutionize osteoarthritis management

Freitag concluded by stating that their research results may change the future practice of medicine in managing osteoarthritis. The long-term monitoring showed that benefits from a single stem cell injection lasted more than four years. This breakthrough could potentially reduce the number of knee replacement surgeries, which currently exceed 65,000 annually in Australia alone.