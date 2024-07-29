In short Simplifying... In short AMD's Ryzen 9000 CPUs launch has been postponed due to a packaging typo.

The Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X are now set to launch on August 8, with the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X following on August 15.

Despite this hiccup, AMD's Ryzen AI 300 laptop CPUs, using the same Zen 5 architecture, were not delayed.

What's the story Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has unexpectedly announced a delay of up to two weeks for its Ryzen 9000 CPUs. The decision, which surprised many last week, was reportedly due to a packaging typo. According to reports, the upcoming Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X were mistakenly labeled as Ryzen 9 9700X and Ryzen 9 7600X, respectively. AMD has recalled all CPUs from its initial batch for re-screening, including boxed retail units and prebuilt systems.

Rescheduled release

Revised launch dates for the CPUs

While AMD has not officially confirmed the reason behind the delay, it has cited a packaging issue. The company initially intended to launch four CPUs on July 31. However, AMD is now rescheduling the launch. The Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X are scheduled for August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will be available from August 15. The split launch suggests the delay was due to a typo on the lower-end models.

Packaging concerns

Potential impact of packaging errors on AMD

While a typo may seem like a minor issue, it could potentially lead to significant problems if AMD has larger packaging issues, such as mislabeled boxes or completely incorrect model numbers screened on the CPU. However, it's important to note that despite the packaging error with the Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD did not delay the release of its Ryzen AI 300 laptop CPUs, which use the same Zen 5 architecture.