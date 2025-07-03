Shubman Gill becomes 3rd Indian with double-century in England (Tests)

Shubman Gill etched his name in India's Test history books. The Team India skipper has converted his overnight century to a double-century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test versus England at Edgbaston. Gill resumed Day 2 on 114* and has now reached 200. This is Gill's maiden double-century in Tests. Earlier, he scored his maiden 150-plus score during the knock. Gill added a massive 203-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Ravindra Jadeja. India have surpassed 470 runs.

Do you know? Gill joins Gavaskar and Dravid As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has become the 3rd Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to slam a double-century in Tests on English soil. Gavaskar scored 221 in 1979 at The Oval whereas Dravid managed 202 in 2002 at The Oval.

Record Highest score by an Indian Test captain in England Gill has recorded the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Gill surpassed the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 179 at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. Virat Kohli is third on the list with a score of 149 runs in Birmingham in 2018. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was the previous visiting skipper with a 150-plus Test score in England. He made 160 in the 2014 Leeds match.

Knock A 203-run stand alongside Jadeja Gill's innings has been a masterclass in countering England's bowling attack. After doing the hard work on Day 1, he has managed to continue in the same vein on Day 2. India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1 before Gill and Jadeja added 99* runs to finish the day. The crucial partnership got boosted further as the two dominated the morning session. The duo took India past 400 on Day 2 morning. Jadeja perished for 89 to a Josh Tongue short ball.

Information A fifty-plus stand alongside Sundar After Jadeja's dismissal just before lunch, Washington Sundar came in and joined hands with Gill. They have safely taken India past 470 in addition to adding a fifty-plus stand on a surface which has assisted run-scoring.

Numbers Gill surpasses 1,000 runs in away Tests On Day 1, Gill hammered his 7th century in Test cricket. He also owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill now owns 4 Test tons against England (50s: 3). Overall, Gill has over 2,240 runs in Tests at 40-plus average. Notably, Gill has now surpassed 1,000 Test runs in away matches (home of opposition). He has three tons and 2 fifties in away Test matches. Gill has over 940 runs versus England in Tests at 50-plus average (100s: 4, 50s: 3).

Records Gill attains these massive records with double-century As per Cricbuzz, Gill has become the 6th Indian skipper with a double-hundred in Tests. Double hundreds as India Test captain: 7 - Virat Kohli 1 - MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill Meanwhile, this is just the second double-hundred by an Indian captain in an overseas Test, after Virat Kohli's 200 at North Sound in 2016.

Do you know? Gill joins Dilshan in elite list Gill is now the first Asian captain with a double-hundred in SENA countries. The previous best was 193 by Tillakaratne Dilshan versus England at Lord's in 2011.