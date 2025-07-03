Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list with 89 in Edgbaston Test

Ravindra Jadeja , the legendary all-rounder, has joined an elite club of Indian cricketers with a valiant 89-run effort in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The southpaw brought up his fifty on Day 2 morning and became the sixth Indian to register multiple 50-plus Test scores at the iconic English venue. He joined the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sunil Gavaskar, and Gundappa Vishwanath in the elite list. Here are the key stats.

Match details Jadeja's magnificent stand alongside captain Gill Jadeja steadied the ship with captain and centurion Shubman Gill after the visitors were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. The duo formed a magnificent 203-run stand for the sixth wicket, leading India's incredible fightback. While Gill notched up another Test ton, Jadeja completed his half-century in the first session on Day 2. Their efforts powered India past 400 as Josh Tongue brought an end to Jadeja's knock.

Record Jadeja joins these legends As per ESPNcricinfo, Gavaskar owns the most 50-plus scores for India in Tests at Edgbaston (3). Jadeja now shares the second place with Dhoni, Kohli, Pant, and Vishwanath, all of whom have two scores of 50 or more here. Notably, the southpaw's previous 50-plus score here was a 104 in 2022. Hence, two of Jadeja's five 50-plus Test scores in England have come at Edgbaston. His overall tally in the nation reads 767 Test runs at 31.95 (100: 1).

Stats Here are Jadeja's Test numbers Jadeja made 89 off 137 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and a six. Playing his 82nd Test, he has raced to 3,495 runs at an average of 35.30 with four centuries to his name (50s: 23). With the ball, the left-arm spinner has tallied an impressive 324 wickets at an average of 24.59. He has achieved 15 five-wicket hauls and a remarkable best of 7/42.

DYK Jadeja vs England This knock has taken Jadeja's tally to 1,156 Test runs against England at an average of 35.03. He has two centuries and seven half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 112. Interestingly, he has crossed the 1,000-run mark against only England in his entire Test career. His tally against England also includes 71 wickets at 34.53 (5W: 2).

Do you know? Jadeja scripts these records as well This was Jadeja's fifth 50-plus score while batting at seven or lower in Tests in England. Australia's Rod Marsh (6) is the only visiting batter with more such scores. Jadeja also became the first Indian with multiple 80-plus Test scores at Edgbaston.