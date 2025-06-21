Rishabh Pant joins 3,000-run club for India in Tests: Stats

What's the story

Indian cricket team vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, put a value on his wicket with a score of an unbeaten 65 from 102 balls on Day 1 of the Headingley Test versus England.

Coming to the crease when India were 221/3, Pant ended the day strongly alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who is unscathed on 127 from 175 balls.

India finished the day on 359/3 at stumps.