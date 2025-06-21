Rishabh Pant joins 3,000-run club for India in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, put a value on his wicket with a score of an unbeaten 65 from 102 balls on Day 1 of the Headingley Test versus England.
Coming to the crease when India were 221/3, Pant ended the day strongly alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who is unscathed on 127 from 175 balls.
India finished the day on 359/3 at stumps.
Information
A solid effort from Pant
Pant is known for his conistency in this format and Day 1 was no different. He looked in control and defied England with his approach. His knock had the odd boundaries and unorthodox shots which kept fans entertained.
Runs
27th Indian batter to surpass 3,000 runs in Tests
Pant's 65* was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. He has struck at 63.73.
Notably, Pant completed 3,000 Test runs for India. He got to the mark with his 52nd run of the contest.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the 27th Indian batter with 3,000-plus runs.
Pant reached the landmark in his 44th match (76 innings). He averages 43-plus currently.
Numbers
Dissecting Pant's stats across home, away and neutral venues
In 13 home matches (21 innings), Pant owns 1,061 runs at an average of 55.84 with the help of two tons and 9 fifties.
In 30 away matches (home of opposition), Pant currently owns 1,907 runs at 38.91, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Pant is aiming to hit his 5th century away.
Lastly, he has bagged 45 runs from 1 neutral venue game.