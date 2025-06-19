What's the story

In a thrilling encounter at the Oakland Coliseum, MI New York defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in Match 9 of 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC).

The win was powered by an explosive innings from Monank Patel, who scored a blistering 93 off just 50 balls.

As per The Times of India, he now has the highest-ever individual score by an American player in MLC history.