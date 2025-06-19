MLC: Monank Patel's record-breaking 93 powers MI New York
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Oakland Coliseum, MI New York defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in Match 9 of 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC).
The win was powered by an explosive innings from Monank Patel, who scored a blistering 93 off just 50 balls.
As per The Times of India, he now has the highest-ever individual score by an American player in MLC history.
Match details
Kyle Mayers's knock powers Seattle to 200
Opting to bat first, Seattle Orcas amassed a competitive total of 200/5 in 20 overs.
Kyle Mayers was the star of the show with his blistering knock of 88 runs off just 46 balls. He stuck 10 sixes and 3 fours during his innings.
Shayan Jahangir (43) and captain Heinrich Klaasen (27*) also contributed with valuable runs for their team.
Chase details
Monank, Bracewell help MI NY chase down target
In response to the challenging target, MI New York lost star batter Quinton de Kock early for just 14 runs.
However, Monank Patel and Michael Bracewell then led the charge with a 119-run partnership.
Patel's knock had 8 fours and 7 sixes, while Bracewell chipped in with an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls.
All-rounder Kieron Pollard also contributed with a quickfire 26* off just 10 balls to help his side chase down the target in style.
Record
Patel enters record books
As mentioned, Patel now has the highest individual score for an American player in MLC. He broke the record of SP Krishnamurthi, who scored an unbeaten 79 against Washington Freedom in 2024.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Patel's blazing knock
Monank Patel was in fine form tonight, becoming the highest-scoring American batter in MLC history, surpassing Corey Anderson’s previous 91 runs. His stellar performance earned him the title of Stake Player of the Match. 🔥@StakeIND x @stakenewsindia pic.twitter.com/F43VbHdcZJ— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 19, 2025
Information
Patel gets past 1,200 T20 runs
With his latest knock, Patel has raced past 1,200 runs in T20 cricket. In 53 matches, he has racked up 1,228 runs at a strike rate of 136.14. He also has 920 T20I runs for the United States, including a ton.