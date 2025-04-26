Both opening batters aged under 21 in an IPL match
What's the story
In Match 43 of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched their first-ever win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
The hosts shuffled their playing XI, fielding a young opening pair, a 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and a 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed.
This made them just the fourth opening duo in IPL where both batters were under 21.
Let's revisit matches where both opening batters were under 21.
#1
Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant - DC vs RPS, Delhi, 2016
In IPL 2016, Match 33, Delhi Capitals made history by opening with an under-21 duo, Sanju Samson (20 years)and Rishabh Pant (18 years), against the Rising Pune Supergiants.
This duo was the first under-21 opening duo in the IPL.
However, their stay was short-lived as Pant managed two off eight balls (third over), and Samson followed with 20 off 17 balls (sixth over).
#2
Tom Banton, Shubman Gill - KKR vs RCB, Sharjah, 2020
The second instance of a team fielding an under-21 opening pair came in 2020, when Kolkata Knight Riders opened with 20-year-olds Tom Banton and Shubman Gill against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Chasing 195, Banton fell early for 8 off 12 balls (fourth over).
Meanwhile, Gill held firm with a composed 34 off 25 balls, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed (10th over).
#3
Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg SRH vs MI, Mumbai, 2022
The 65th match (2022 IPL) saw only the third instance of an under-21 opening pair, as SRH fielded 20-year-olds Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg against Mumbai Indians.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek struggled, managing nine runs off 10 balls.
In contrast, Priyam impressed with a blazing 42 off 26 deliveries.
Notably, he also built a crucial 78-run stand with Rahul Tripathi to boost SRH's total.
#4
Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg SRH vs PBKS, Mumbai, 2022
SRH fielded an under-21 pair for the second time in the same season, only the fourth such instance in IPL during their clash against Punjab Kings.
In that match, Priyam fell early for four off seven balls, but Abhishek impressed with a brisk 43 off 32 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes.
Notably, his 47-run stand with Tripathi helped SRH post 157/8.
#5
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre - CSK vs SRH, Chennai, 2025*
As mentioned, Rasheed (20y 213d) and Mhatre (17y 283d) became only the fourth opening pair under-21 in IPL, marking the fifth overall instance of such an opening pair.
While Rasheed fell for a golden duck on the first ball of the match, Mhatre held his nerve, smashing a quickfire 30 off 19 balls, peppered with six boundaries, before falling to Pat Cummins (sixth over).