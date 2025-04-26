What's the story

In Match 43 of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched their first-ever win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

The hosts shuffled their playing XI, fielding a young opening pair, a 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and a 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed.

This made them just the fourth opening duo in IPL where both batters were under 21.

Let's revisit matches where both opening batters were under 21.