LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Big Time Rush' movie in development, actor James Maslow reveals
Summarize
'Big Time Rush' movie in development, actor James Maslow reveals
'Big Time Rush' movie is in the works

'Big Time Rush' movie in development, actor James Maslow reveals

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 30, 2025
11:26 am
What's the story

James Maslow, the actor-singer who rose to fame with the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, has confirmed that a movie based on the show is in development. In an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer, he revealed that they have an exciting script and have been in talks for some time now. Maslow hopes the film will be released on Paramount+.

Film details

Maslow compares potential film to 'iCarly's reboot

Maslow stressed that the film will be a departure from their original Nickelodeon show. "You know, I was on iCarly and I got to join Miranda [Cosgrove] and the cast for the reboot as well, and it is, it's very similar to the old show but with swear words." "Whereas our movie would touch on the old characters and show, but it'd be totally different." "It's in development, but it's definitely possible."

Show background

More about the original show

Big Time Rush was a popular Nickelodeon sitcom that aired for four seasons from 2009 to 2013. The show revolved around the four members, Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. It focused on them learning to be a band and making their way through the music world. They recently released a single in June called I Want You Here All The Time.