'Big Time Rush' movie in development, actor James Maslow reveals
What's the story
James Maslow, the actor-singer who rose to fame with the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, has confirmed that a movie based on the show is in development. In an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer, he revealed that they have an exciting script and have been in talks for some time now. Maslow hopes the film will be released on Paramount+.
Film details
Maslow compares potential film to 'iCarly's reboot
Maslow stressed that the film will be a departure from their original Nickelodeon show. "You know, I was on iCarly and I got to join Miranda [Cosgrove] and the cast for the reboot as well, and it is, it's very similar to the old show but with swear words." "Whereas our movie would touch on the old characters and show, but it'd be totally different." "It's in development, but it's definitely possible."
Show background
More about the original show
Big Time Rush was a popular Nickelodeon sitcom that aired for four seasons from 2009 to 2013. The show revolved around the four members, Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. It focused on them learning to be a band and making their way through the music world. They recently released a single in June called I Want You Here All The Time.