'Big Time Rush' movie in development, actor James Maslow reveals

Film details

Maslow compares potential film to 'iCarly's reboot

Maslow stressed that the film will be a departure from their original Nickelodeon show. "You know, I was on iCarly and I got to join Miranda [Cosgrove] and the cast for the reboot as well, and it is, it's very similar to the old show but with swear words." "Whereas our movie would touch on the old characters and show, but it'd be totally different." "It's in development, but it's definitely possible."